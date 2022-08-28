Juventus has lost one of their youth prospects to AC Milan, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri has some of the finest youth players in European football coming through their ranks at the club.

They have given a debut to some, while others could be considered before this season ends.

Their under-19s reached the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League last season, and that shows how good the team is.

In this campaign, they will want to build on that success and we expect more players to join them.

But they have lost one, with Tuttojuve reporting 17-year-old Edoardo Ghibaudo has left them to join the AC Milan youth team.

Born in Italy, he has been in the youth system since 2014 and he was certainly one of the best players in their ranks.

The report says he has already been registered with the Milan Under-18s.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest young players in Serie A in our Primavera side, so we are not missing out by losing Ghibaudo.

If he was a key player for that team, we are likely to add a new man to the group as his replacement.

The players in that team will see Fabio Miretti’s promotion as a reason to work harder.