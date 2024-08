The 18-year-old joined them this summer and is expected to spend most of his first campaign with the Next Gen team.

However, he could get chances to play for the Bianconeri senior team if he performs well in training.

The youngster has been adjusting well to life at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve is confident he will develop quickly on their books.

They need him to prepare with the rest of the senior squad throughout the pre-season, as this will give Thiago Motta a chance to have a good look at him.

However, the club has announced on its website that Adžić is injured after tests confirmed a minor thigh problem.

He will be sidelined for the next ten days, after which he will be tested again to determine if he needs further treatment or has recovered.