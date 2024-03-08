Juventus has been dealt a fresh injury setback as Carlos Alcaraz is set to be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a hamstring problem. The midfielder, on loan from Southampton since the January transfer window, was brought in to enhance Juventus’ midfield options.

Having proven to be a valuable addition so far, Alcaraz’s absence will be felt, given his positive impact on the team’s midfield dynamics. Although there have been reports suggesting that Juventus might consider retaining him for another season, the injury has ruled him out of the upcoming game against Atalanta.

Football Italia reports the extent of Alcaraz’s injury, revealing the hamstring issue that will keep him out of action for the next two weeks. This setback is particularly significant for Juventus, considering their existing challenges with injuries to several midfielders.

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz is gradually becoming an important player for us and seems to be different from our other midfield options.

The Argentinian is having a good loan spell with us, and we wish him speedy recovery so he can continue to make progress in the team.

Any player we pick to start the game knows the importance of winning and must give their best.