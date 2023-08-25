Juventus continues to face challenges in securing their desired transfer targets, with another player slipping through their grasp, this time to the Saudi Pro League.

In their pursuit of strengthening their first team, Juventus had been considering various players to fill key roles. One of their potential targets was Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, particularly as the Spanish defender had found it difficult to secure regular playing time with the Premier League and European champions.

Seeking experienced players like Laporte, Juventus was open to acquiring him for a suitable fee. However, the club displayed some hesitancy in moving forward with the transfer, and as a result, they have lost out on him to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, it appears that Laporte has now become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, as the Saudi club successfully reached an agreement with Manchester City to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

No European club has been able to compete with sides from Saudi Arabia, so we can understand why Laporte has chosen to go there.

He will earn a lot of money and City also earned a decent transfer fee by agreeing to sell one of their key players.

We have to focus on players who want to stay in Europe and they will easily choose us as we are one of the top clubs on the continent.