Juventus loses Paredes to injury for at least 15 days

Juventus has lost Leandro Paredes to injury. The midfielder is now expected to miss at least 15 days of action.

He joined them on an initial loan deal from PSG in the last transfer window and has become one of their most important players.

The Argentinian did not start their 4-0 win against Empoli last night and only entered the game in the second half.

However, he injured himself but it was only discovered after the game.

A report on Football Italia says it is a low-grade lesion to the femoral bicep in his left thigh and it is severe enough to sideline him for some days.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have been a constant problem for us in this campaign and Paredes’ blow is just a new one for us to deal with.

Thankfully, other midfielders in the squad could play in his stead and he will not be out for a long time.

Regardless of our injury situation, this Juve team must begin to win matches with the men on the field.

We showed we have the quality to score and win games even when a top player like Dusan Vlahovic does not find the back of the net and we must keep that up.