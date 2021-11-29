Juventus loses their top star for at least two weeks

Juventus has lost Federico Chiesa to injury until after Christmas, according to Football Italia.

The attacker and Weston McKennie were both injured in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta at the weekend.

Tests carried out after the match confirmed Chiesa suffered a low-grade tear to the femoral bicep in his left thigh.

The attacker would now be out for over a month.

Thankfully, McKennie’s case isn’t that serious, and he didn’t suffer any lesions to his knee, but he will be monitored daily.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s absence would be a major blow to the Bianconeri who are already behind the top four by nearly 10 points.

It has been a tough season for us and Chiesa has been one of the few shining lights in the squad.

Max Allegri has trusted the former Fiorentina man to lead the attack alone in some fixtures.

His absence means Juve has lost a key attacking player, but it would give an opportunity to other attackers in the squad to prove their worth.

Moise Kean and Dejan Kulusevski might get more chances to play now, and it is up to them to take it when it comes.

Juve’s next match is against Salernitana and fans will expect nothing but a win from the fixture.