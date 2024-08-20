Juventus has suffered a double injury blow after Timothy Weah and Khéphren Thuram reported to the J Medical Centre today.

Both players featured in Thiago Motta’s first lineup as Juventus manager in the match against Como and put in strong performances.

Thuram was solid in midfield, while Weah impressed on the right wing, scoring one of the goals.

The American appeared to be in discomfort even before netting his goal, and Thuram was also substituted later in the game after seemingly picking up an injury.

Following their visits to the J Medical Centre this morning, the club has provided an update on the extent of their injuries.

On its official website, Juventus revealed that Weah has sustained a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.

Thuram, meanwhile, has suffered a similar low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris, but in his left thigh.

Both players will be re-evaluated in ten days to assess their recovery, and Juventus will then have a better idea of when they will be fit to return.

Juve FC Says

Weah and Thuram are key men for us, and we will miss them at our next match.

They gave a good account of themselves in the fixture; hopefully, they will be back in action sooner rather than later.