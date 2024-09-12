Juventus has made some impressive financial decisions in recent months, freeing up funds by offloading players and replacing them with others on smaller salaries.

The Bianconeri have also resisted the temptation to offer excessively high wages to new signings. As a result, their wage bill has decreased, and the squad now consists of younger players, which increases the team’s overall value.

Despite carrying a substantial debt portfolio, Juventus remains one of the clubs managing to stay afloat, thanks to their efforts to improve their financial standing.

However, for the financial year ending in June 2024, the club is still operating at a loss, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb revealing they are facing approximately €200 million in losses.

The report notes that things are looking more optimistic, and by June 2025, Juventus is expected to be in a much healthier financial position due to the recent decisions they’ve made.

The significant loss can be attributed to their absence from European competitions last season due to off-field issues.

Juve FC Says

In the last few months, Cristiano Giuntoli has made some fine financial decisions, which have put us in a good position going forward. Things will only get better.