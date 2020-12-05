Juventus “love” highly sought-after Roma man

Juventus has developed the reputation of poaching some of Italy’s best players from their rivals for a long time, and that will probably not stop soon.

Having won the last nine Serie A titles, the Bianconeri are comfortably the biggest team in Italy and it might remain that way for a very long time.

With those facts in mind, one player that should be catching the eye of the Italian champions is Nicolo Zaniolo, and it has been reported that indeed Juventus is in love with him.

The attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the best young players over the past year after he moved to AS Roma from Inter Milan.

The Milan side will feel that they have made a mistake over his transfer now as he continues to shine in Rome.

Roma’s former director of sport, Gianluca Petrachi has now suggested that the midfielder is loved by the Bianconeri.

He was speaking recently about some of the players at his former club and he made the claim.

He said on Sport Italia via Football Italia: “[Roger] Ibanez and [Gonzalo] Villar are very interesting young players. Roma can rely on them for the next ten years. We signed all the players that we wanted.

“As for Zaniolo, Juventus have always been in love with him. He is a pure talent. He’s always behaved well when I was at the club. He is becoming more mature. He looks older than his age, he also overcame important personal difficulties.”