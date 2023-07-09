Juventus lowers asking price so that West Ham can complete Zakaria’s transfer

Juventus and West Ham have been engaged in discussions regarding the potential sale of Denis Zakaria in recent weeks, and progress is being made in the negotiations.

Following an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea last season, the midfielder is no longer part of Juventus’ plans. However, West Ham is willing to give him another opportunity, and Juventus is eager to secure a permanent transfer for Zakaria.

Both clubs have held multiple discussions as they strive to reach an agreement. Initially, Juventus had set a minimum asking price of 20 million euros, while West Ham sought a loan deal with an option to sign him permanently.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus is now prepared to let Zakaria join West Ham for a fee of 18 million euros, with hopes that the English club will agree to an outright purchase rather than a loan arrangement.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is unwanted at the club and it is great that West Ham wants to take a chance on his signature.

The Swiss midfielder might return to his best form with the Premier League club as they are not a big club, even though they won the last Europa Conference League.

As both clubs continue to speak, we hope in the end, we will seal the agreement and make some money from his departure.