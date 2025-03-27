Juventus are reportedly one of several clubs keeping an eye on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz whose future might not necessarily lie at Anfield Road.

The Colombia international has been plying his trade with the Reds since making the mid-season switch from Porto in January 2022.

The Barrancas native was a favourite at Jurgen Klopp’s court, but according to CaughtOffside, current Liverpool boss Arne Slot doesn’t consider him an integral part of his plans for next season, even though he’s been a regular starter this term.

Nevertheless, the source reveals Diaz is still beloved by the club’s hierarchy who could offer him a new contract regardless of the Dutch manager’s assessment. The winger’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

But amidst the reported integral disagreement over his status at Anfield, the Colombia international might decide to take his services elsewhere to avoid an unpleasant situation, especially if Slot isn’t keen to rely on him as a starter next season.

Luckily for Diaz, a host of suitors would be happy to offer him accommodation. While Arsenal might be the most intriguing destination, the report also names Juventus amongst the player’s admirers, alongside Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League duo of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri are currently loaded on the wings, with Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, Samuel Mbangula and Nico Gonzalez all competing for starting spots.

However, several of these players are facing uncertain futures, including Yildiz who has been the object of desire for several top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

While the Bianconeri supporters would loathe to see the Turkish teenager leave the club, the management could be tempted to sell, especially if they were to receive offers in the region of €80 million.

In any case, Juve’s transfer plans remain shrouded in mystery, as we still don’t know who will be the club’s head coach next season.