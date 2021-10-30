Juventus made a poor business decision this summer and it wasn’t losing Ronaldo

Juventus sold at least two players in the last transfer window and it doesn’t seem they got the better side of either deal.

The Bianconeri offloaded Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, while Atalanta made Cristian Romero’s transfer permanent before selling the Argentinian to Tottenham.

Juventus signed Ronaldo for €100 million, but he was sold to United for an initial £12.85 million.

However, it is the transfer of Romero that bothered Juve’s shareholders the most, according to Football Italia.

The report quotes one of the shareholders, Enrico Sclavo saying of Romero’s sale:

“He was bought for €20m, sold to Atalanta for less, who then sold him to former Juventus director Fabio] Paratici, who moved to Tottenham.”

Buying and selling players is a tricky business and Romero isn’t the first player who has been sold at a loss.

The shareholders are clearly bothered because Atalanta looks to have made some profit from selling him to Tottenham.

If he had flopped and Juventus still made the amount they made in the transfer, it would have been considered good business.

Players like Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa would have cost more, but the Bianconeri have negotiated good deals to sign them.

The club’s transfer negotiators just need to learn from Romero’s sale and do better when they are selling a top young player again.