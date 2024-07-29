Juventus was desperate to sign Davide Frattesi when he played for Sassuolo, hoping he would follow in the footsteps of Manuel Locatelli by joining them from the Black and Greens.

However, Frattesi’s heart was set elsewhere, and he moved to Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A title last season.

The midfielder has consistently been one of the top performers in the Italian top flight, and Juventus remains interested in him.

Despite his current club being a major rival, Juventus has been closely monitoring him.

Frattesi faces significant competition for game time at Inter Milan, which might make him consider leaving the Italian champions.

Juventus contemplated an approach for him this summer, and Calciomercato revealed that they contacted Inter Milan to sign him.

However, the Nerazzurri quickly responded with a firm no, emphasising his importance to their squad.

Additionally, Frattesi is reportedly happy at his current club and wishes to stay for now.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a fine midfielder who is probably having a better spell than Manuel Locatelli, and it will be tricky for us to sign him.