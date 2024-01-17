Juventus’ pursuit of a midfielder remains a serious matter, and one player they have shown significant interest in is Rodrigo de Paul.

The Bianconeri previously missed the opportunity to acquire him when he played for Udinese, as he later moved to Atletico de Madrid. Atletico has a surplus of midfield talents which means De Paul has not been a regular starter for them.

Encouraged by this situation, Juventus sought to explore the possibility of securing a loan deal for De Paul this month. However, their latest attempt to finalise the move has faced resistance.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus engaged in discussions with De Paul’s representatives, convincing them to facilitate the move. Unfortunately, they were unable to establish contact with Atletico, who made it clear that the player would not be leaving the club this month.

Juve FC Says

De Paul has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe on our radar, and it will be great to add him to our squad.

However, we can only do a deal if his present employers are open to allowing him to leave the club.

At the moment, they are not, so we have to look for an alternative player or trust our guys to finish the season strongly.