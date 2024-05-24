The English Premier League and its other competitions typically receive a lot of publicity, and it seems they are the most commercialised in the world.

This should ideally earn the teams competing in them more money, and the Premier League does.

Even the last club in the standings in England’s top flight makes more money than teams who qualify for Europe in Serie A.

However, the same cannot be said of their domestic cups, as a new report on Tuttojuve reveals that Juve made more money from winning the Coppa Italia than Manchester United or Manchester City will make from winning the FA Cup.

The report claims the Bianconeri scooped 7.5 million euros, plus 45% of the proceeds from the final, while the winner of the English FA Cup will make 4.5 million euros.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprising revelation, but what fans care about is whether their team wins the trophies, not just making money.

The owners and administrators will count the money as important, but as supporters, we just want to see our team win as many trophies as possible.

Hopefully, in the next campaign, we will win more silverware and probably become the champions of Italy as well.