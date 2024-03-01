Angelo Di Livio has expressed disappointment with how Juventus has navigated this season after encountering a rough patch that effectively terminated their title challenge.

The Bianconeri have played second fiddle in Serie A for much of this season and earlier posed a serious challenge to Inter Milan.

However, in recent weeks, they have dropped valuable points, allowing Inter to establish a considerable gap between the two clubs.

Currently, it seems like Inter’s title to lose, and Simone Inzaghi’s side has proven formidable by securing victories even in the absence of key players.

It appears challenging for Juventus to make a comeback in the title race, and Di Livio suggests that the Bianconeri have made it easier for the Milan club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m angry with Juventus, they made Inter’s championship too easy. I knew that the Nerazzurri would win the Scudetto, but it could still have bothered the Nerazzurri. Thus they gave a free path to Inzaghi’s team. It’s a difficult moment for the Bianconeri and on Sunday against Napoli, it will be a very difficult match. Last year I ran home to see Napoli: from an aesthetic point of view, it was something spectacular. In fact, many great European coaches only spoke about Spalletti’s Napoli.”

Juve FC Says

We did our best to keep Inter close to us, but their quality is the reason they are doing better than other clubs.

We just need to stay focused on ourselves and win as many games as possible to secure the top-four spot.