Juventus’ main competitors drop out of the race for a soon-to-be free agent

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Paul Pogba with PSG and Real Madrid finding alternatives to the World Cup winner.

Pogba has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now as they look to bring him back to the club.

His current deal at Manchester United expires in the summer and there is little hope he will stay.

Juve and other top European clubs have been planning to land him as a free agent in the summer.

PSG and Madrid are two clubs that could easily beat the Bianconeri to his signature, but a new report claims they have probably pulled out of the race for him.

Calciomercato.it says PSG has turned their attention towards a move for Conor Gallagher who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea and has been in top form.

It also said Los Merengues are no longer keen on Pogba because they have Eduardo Camavinga.

Juve FC Says

This development is good news for Juve and means we can now make Pogba an offer that is so good he cannot refuse it.

The Frenchman was in great form when he played for us at the start of his career and having him back in the squad could help our struggling midfield.

The absence of major competition could also help Juve negotiate a favourable deal with his entourage.

Nevertheless, it would not be a surprise if Mino Raiola ask to make him the highest earner at the Allianz Stadium.