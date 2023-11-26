This evening, Dusan Vlahovic could well regain his starting berth in Max Allegri’s starting formation as Juventus host their arch-rivals Inter at the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian started the season on a positive note, scoring four goals in the earlier rounds. But between an injury and a goal drought, he recently lost his spot to Moise Kean.

However, Allegri has reportedly decided to re-unleash the attacking partnership of Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in the Derby d’Italia.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, this is another indication of the striker’s significant role at the club.

As the source tells it, the 23-year-old remains off the market, as the club intends to keep him at the center of the project.

Moreover, the Bianconeri management is reportedly working on extending the striker’s contract, currently expiring in 2026.

Juventus splashed almost 80 million euros to secure the player’s services from Fiorentina in January 2022, making him the club’s most expensive buy in recent years.

Therefore, the hierarchy would like to extend the player’s contract by at least one year which would allow the club to spread the amortization costs over a longer period.

Juve FC say

In football, you’re only as good as your last performance. Therefore, we might be reading different stories tomorrow morning if Vlahovic fails to excite in tonight’s big showdown.

Nevertheless, the Serbian has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe if he learns how to capitalize on his impressive array of weapons.

So let’s hope he rediscovers his goal-scoring touch sooner rather than later.