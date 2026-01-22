Juventus have preserved their place among the richest clubs in the world, as revealed by the newly-released Deloitte Football Money League 2026.

The Bianconeri were 16th last year, and they remain in the same place in the table, based on the club’s released accounts for the 2024/25 season.

Juventus generated €401.7 million in total revenues last term, registering a 13% profit compared to the previous campaign, which is rather expected, as the club hadn’t participated in any European competition during the 2023/24 campaign.

The source divided the revenues into three categories: Matchday income (€65 million), broadcasting (€177 million), and commercial (€160 million).

Juventus remain 16th in the Money League

Juventus is one of three Serie A clubs that broke into the Top 20 list. Inter registered more revenues than any other Italian side, usurping their crosstown rivals, Milan.

The Nerazzurri rose from 14th to 11th, boosted by their European campaign, which saw them reach the Champions League final, before suffering an embarrassing collapse against Paris Saint-Germain. Inter collected €537.5 million overall.

On the other hand, Milan fell from 13th to 15th on the list, mainly due to a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. The Rossoneri earned €410.4 million in total.

Real Madrid remain on top of the list. They are the only club that surpassed the €1bn threshold, recording €1.1161bn revenues in total.

Los Merengues were followed by their arch-rivals Barcelona, who made a significant leap from 6th to 2nd place.

Bayern Munich completed the podium, while Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool landed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The complete Deloitte Football Money League 2026 Top 20 list