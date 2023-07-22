Juventus is reportedly open to the idea of offloading Federico Chiesa, despite acknowledging his talents and abilities as one of the finest players in their squad.

After suffering a long-term injury last year, the attacker has struggled to regain his best form, which has raised doubts within Juventus about his long-term future at the club.

With two seasons remaining on his contract, Juventus faces a crucial decision on Chiesa’s future. If he does not leave during this transfer window or receive a new contract, he could potentially leave as a free agent at the end of his current contract, which is not ideal for the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is willing to part ways with Chiesa in the current transfer window for the right price. Reports have linked several Premier League clubs with a potential move for the former Fiorentina player.

The report suggests that Juventus is looking to start transfer talks at a minimum offer of 50 million euros. This indicates that the club is seeking a significant fee to consider discussions about Chiesa’s potential move.

As the transfer window progresses, Chiesa’s situation remains a focal point of interest, and negotiations between Juventus and interested parties will be crucial in determining his future.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a superb player and has shown glimpses of what he can do when he is fit, so we probably should give him another chance.

However, his last long-term injury may have given him a problem that will affect him for the rest of his career.