Juventus maintains contact with Lazio over midfielder

Juventus has started work on their next signings as they look to conclude their summer business early.

The Bianconeri have been on the lookout for new midfielders, and two names continue to be associated with them.

They want to bring Paul Pogba back to the club as a free agent, but they are also interested in a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been in stunning form at Lazio.

Tutto Sport claims Juve’s primary focus is on bringing Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium, but they remain in touch with Lazio over Milinkovic-Savic.

At the moment, they cannot meet the Biancocelesti asking price, but the report claims it might be reduced because a fee of around 50m euros could persuade Lazio to sell him now.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic and Pogba are top class midfielders, and having both of them on our team will catapult it to a new level.

However, we might not be able to sign them both because it would cost a lot in wages to bring them in, and SMS’ transfer fee will also be an expensive bill to pay.

If we get Pogba, it would help and we can sign another fine midfielder that is cheaper than SMS.