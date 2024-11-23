Milan, buoyed by recent impressive victories, began the game on the front foot, controlling possession in the early stages. Juventus, however, showed resilience, regaining the ball through their disciplined pressing. Despite Milan’s dominance in ball retention, Juventus had the better early opportunities, with Teun Koopmeiners firing just wide after a well-crafted move.

Kenan Yildiz, one of Juve’s brightest young talents, also came close to opening the scoring but was unable to convert his chance. Juve’s counter-attacks looked menacing, and they often seemed the more dangerous side during the first half-hour. Milan, meanwhile, created some promising moments of their own, with Emerson Royal missing a key opportunity right before halftime.

In the second half, Juventus shifted their approach, seeking to control possession and draw Milan out of their defensive structure. However, chances remained scarce, as both teams struggled to find the decisive final ball or finish. Yildiz continued to be a lively presence for Juventus, but Milan’s backline was well-prepared to neutralise his efforts.

As the game progressed into its final stages, Thiago Motta introduced fresh legs in the form of Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah, and Nicolò Fagioli in an attempt to tilt the balance. Yet, the defences of both teams remained resolute, leaving the match to end without a goal.

While Juventus may rue their inability to capitalise on their chances, the draw keeps them unbeaten in Serie A. Milan, on the other hand, will view this as a missed opportunity to solidify their position among the league’s elite. Both teams will need to sharpen their attacking edges as they look to maintain momentum in their campaigns.