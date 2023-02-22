Juventus make a decision on Andrea Cambiaso’s future

Last summer, Juventus signed a new left-back in the form of Andrea Cambiaso. The former Genoa man joined the Bianconeri on a long-term contract but was immediately sent out on loan to Bologna.

The 23-year-old managed to cement himself as a regular starter at the Renato Dall’Ara, contributing with two goals in his 21 Serie A appearances.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Cambiaso’s performances have convinced the Juventus hierarchy, so he will have a place in Juve’s squad next season.

As we all know, the Bianconeri are looking to revamp their wingback/fullback department, with Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro probably heading towards the exit door.

Therefore, Cambiaso would be an excellent addition to the squad, as he can either act as an alternative for Filip Kostic in a 3-5-2 formation or as a left-back in a four-man defense, reminiscently of his current role in Thiago Motta’s tactical scheme.

Nevertheless, Juventus would do well to add another left-back to the mix, perhaps a more experienced option like Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

This would allow the manager to have quality and depth on the flanks, which have been dearly missing this season.