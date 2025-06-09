Juventus have reportedly decided to add Gleison Bremer to their FIFA Club World squad, although he has yet to fully recover.

Sadly for the Brazilian, he has been out of action for 250 days. His last appearance on the pitch saw him tear his ACL just six minutes into the Champions League group stage contest against RB Leipzig back in October.

Many fans and observers consider this moment to be the turning point in the club’s campaign. After all, the Bianconeri were extremely solid at the back in the early going under the guidance of Thiago Motta, mustering a host of clean sheets, but they started leaking goals afterwards.

Gleison Bremer working on his recovery

Bremer has been tirelessly working on regaining his best physical shape after a long recovery process.

The robust defender has recently returned to train with the ball, and will now partially rejoin his teammates in group training, which is certainly an encouraging sign.

As IlBianconero explains, Bremer will divide his team between his personalised training regime, and group training.

Nevertheless, the source believes that the management have already decided to include him in the squad that will travel to the United States to participate in the Club World Cup.

Juventus to add Bremer to Club World Cup squad

The first extended edition of the tournament will take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13. Juvetus have been pitted in the same group with Manchester City, Al Ain and Wydad AC.

While Bremer is unlikely to take part in the action, his mere presence should serve as an important boost, hinting at a return to the pitch by the start of next season.

The Brazilian joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 after making a name for himself with their crosstown rivals, Torino. Many consider the 27-year-old to be the best defender in Serie A, and one of the best in the world.