Juventus have reportedly opted against activating the release clause of Francisco Conceicao which will expire next month.

The Bianconeri signed the 22-year-old on loan from Porto last August, but the deal didn’t include an option or an obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, many reports claimed that the parties had struck a gentleman’s agreement which would allow the Portuguese to stay in Turin beyond the current campaign. Former Juventus Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, went on to claim that Conceicao will 100% remain at the club.

Juventus won’t succumb to Porto’s terms

But while this bold statement is now in the past, the Serie A giants would still like to keep the tricky winger who captured the fans’ imagination earlier in the campaign, especially after winning the favour of Igor Tudor.

That being said, Juventus aren’t prepared to pay €30 million to trigger his release clause, reports Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

As the source explains, this clause will expire on July 15, and the Bianconeri have already made up their mind. They feel that have already paid €7 million in loan fees, which should be taken into account.

Juventus not willing to splash €30m on Conceicao

Juventus are thus counting on the player’s will which will play a fundamental role in the negotiations. The Old Lady’s aim is to keep Conceicao at Continassa but on a less costly operation.

According to Calciomercato.it (via TuttoJuve), the Serie A giants are aiming to drive the price down to €22-24 million.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri’s strategy will pay off. In the meantime, the vast majority of the fanbase is hoping that Portugal international lingers in Turin, as he’s considered one of the best technical players at the club.

Conceicao has been a regular starter in the FIFA Club World Cup thus far, forming an impressive attacking trident alongside Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani. He bagged a formidable brace against Al Ain, but was less impactful on Sunday in the win over Wydad.