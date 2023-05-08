This season, a host of Juventus Next Gen youngsters have earned promotions to the senior squad, becoming integral members of Max Allegri’s team.

Since the start of the campaign, Samuel Iling-Junior has been impressing in his second-half cameos, but he finally earned his full debut on Sunday, and made the most of it.

The young Englishman broke the deadlock against Atalanta by scoring his maiden goal for the first team and putting the Old Lady on the path to victory.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri now considers Iling-Junior an important member of the squad, so he won’t allow him to join the English national team for the upcoming U20 World Cup.

The tournament will be held in Argentina between May 20 and June 11, coinciding with the last and decisive stretch of the season.

Thus, the source reveals that Juventus have made it clear that the 19-year-old must stay and help the club achieve its objectives: securing a Top-Four finish in Serie A and winning the Europa League.

This club’s decision will surely have a bittersweet impact on the teenager. On one hand, he would have loved to represent England at a prestigious international tournament, but on the other hand, this showcases the great esteem he enjoys in Turin.

Moreover, any youngster’s dream would be to reach the senior level, and the winger has already done so at a tender age and with one of the greatest clubs in football history.