Juventus make a decision on the future of Chiellini

January 2, 2021 - 1:15 pm

Giorgio Chiellini has struggled with his fitness this season and you would think that the 36-year-old could be set to call time on his career in Turin.

However, that isn’t the case at the moment, with Todofichajes reporting that Juventus have made an informal offer to him about extending his stay with them.

The report says that although he is old enough to be leaving the game, Andrea Pirlo wants to keep him as a part of his dressing room.

Chiellini has struggled with injuries for much of this season, but when he has been fit, he has been one of the key members of the club’s first team.

This season has particularly been a challenging one for him in terms of his fitness level, but he hopes to return to the game and help them get back to the top of the league table.

Chiellini has been a big part of Juve’s dominance of the Italian game for the past ten years and he wants to help them earn their 10th consecutive league title.

While talks of a new deal have only been informal, the report adds that it should translate into a formal offer in the next couple of weeks.

