Juventus make a last ditch attempt to keep Rabiot for one more season

Despite Adrien Rabiot’s contract with Juventus expiring soon, the club is making a final attempt to retain the French midfielder.

Rabiot had an impressive season with Juventus, which coincided with the final year of his current contract, making him a free agent next month.

Although Juventus has been engaged in negotiations with Rabiot for a contract extension, their failure to secure a top-four finish has made it increasingly unlikely that they can convince him to stay.

Nonetheless, Juventus is determined to try its best, as reported by Il Bianconero. They have reportedly offered Rabiot a new one-year deal with the same salary he currently earns.

Given his status as a free agent, Rabiot would have lucrative options available to him, making it unlikely that he would accept a contract with no salary increase.

It remains to be seen whether Rabiot will accept Juventus’ final offer or explore opportunities elsewhere as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is heading out of the club and we can blame only ourselves, having not given him a new contract sooner than now.

He will get suitors that will offer him better money and we need to turn our attention towards finding a replacement for him.

This way, we will have a man ready to step in as soon as he leaves the Allianz Stadium.