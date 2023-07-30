In the last few weeks, Juventus emerged as the favorites to land Chelsea wantaway Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian and the Blues are hellbent on ending their unfruitful collaboration as soon as possible. New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has no intention of including the 30-year-old in his plans for next season.

But while extending his time at Inter appeared to be the most viable solution, the Nerazzurri decided to cut all ties with the striker after learning he was simultaneously talking to the Bianconeri.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, new Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli took the flight to London to accelerate the possible transfer.

The Bianconeri are reportedly hoping to finalize the deal in the next ten days. So is the Old Lady’s plan this time?

As the source explains, Giuntoli is reviving the idea of an exchange. As we all know, the original plan was to sell Dusan Vlahovic for a lucrative amount and reinvest some of the cash on the Belgian.

However, the club hasn’t received any suitable offers for the 23-year-old. Therefore, the Italians will be looking to convince Chelsea of a swap deal that sees the Serbian move to Stamford Bridge.

Whether this could be a concrete possibility or a mere hopeful thinking on Juve’s part, we shall find out more in the coming days.