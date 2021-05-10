Juventus make at least one star man non-transferable

Juventus has had a torrid campaign this season and they will make changes to their squad in the summer.

They gambled on making Andrea Pirlo their latest manager and the former midfielder is leading a team of mostly old and unmotivated players.

He will struggle to achieve his goals if things don’t change and the Bianconeri will sell some and buy other players when the transfer window reopens.

But there are some players who will not be allowed to leave unless an outrageous offer is received for their signature.

Todofichajes reports that one such player is Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is establishing himself in the Juventus team as one of their leading players.

This has been a tough season for the club, but he hasn’t done badly on an individual level.

The report says they will not consider selling him when the transfer window reopens and they see him as one player who will lead their defence into the future.

He has had interest from Chelsea and Barcelona in recent weeks, but only a massive offer can persuade the Bianconeri to consider selling him.

With Giorgio Chiellini struggling to stay fit and Leonardo Bonucci not getting any younger, it makes sense for Juve to build their defence around the former Ajax man.