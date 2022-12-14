Juventus make Benfica man their first choice left-back target

Juventus has been linked with several players as they seek to bolster their left-back spot. However, the man who will likely get the nod is Alex Grimaldo, according to a report on Tuttosport.

The Spaniard plays for Benfica, where he has developed into one of the most accomplished players in his position around the continent.

His contract expires at the end of this season, but it does not seem like he will extend it having ignored contract offers from the Portuguese side so far.

The report reveals there are several names on Juve’s watchlist, including Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi. However, Grimaldo currently leads the way as he is accomplished and comes with no transfer fee.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo has been performing very well for Benfica and he is one reason they remain a top side in European competitions over the last few seasons.

He has the experience to slot in smoothly into our team if we add him to our squad, but he has other suitors so we must act fast.

When he can speak to other clubs in January, we need to get him on a pre-contract agreement as quickly as possible.

If he also wants to play for a top club for the best honours, he should also agree to join us.