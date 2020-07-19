All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus make contact for Lacazette?

July 19, 2020

Reports from France suggest that Juventus have made contact with the entourage of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Bianconeri are looking at options in attack as Gonzalo Higuain looks ever more likely to leave the club this summer, with only a year left on his Juve contract.

Le 10 Sport and L’Equipe report that among the options for Juventus is Lacazette, who could leave the Emirates this summer having spent three years in London.

The suggestion is that Juve have made preliminary contact to sound out the 29-year-old’s interest, but talks are still at an early stage.

