All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus make contact for Rafael Leao?

August 5, 2020

Juventus have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, but it’s unclear if the Rossoneri would be prepared to sell him.

Juve are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer with Gonzalo Higuain looking ever more likely to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Tuttomercatweb and O Jogo report that Juve director Fabio Paratici made contact with Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his availability.

Despite the interest, the report suggests its unclear if Milan would be interested in entertaining offers for the 21-year-old who only arrived last summer.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Cristian Romero: ‘Juventus a dream for me’

August 5, 2020

Paratici on Manchester United list

August 5, 2020

Paulo Dybala voted Serie A MVP

August 4, 2020