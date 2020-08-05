Juventus make contact for Rafael Leao?

Juventus have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, but it’s unclear if the Rossoneri would be prepared to sell him.

Juve are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer with Gonzalo Higuain looking ever more likely to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Tuttomercatweb and O Jogo report that Juve director Fabio Paratici made contact with Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his availability.

Despite the interest, the report suggests its unclear if Milan would be interested in entertaining offers for the 21-year-old who only arrived last summer.