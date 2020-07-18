All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus make contact for Samardzic

July 18, 2020

Juventus are looking to the future and have made contact with Hertha Berlin for their talented youngtser Lazar Samardzic.

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the brightest young prospects in German football and has featured for the Hertha first team.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Bianconeri have initiated contact with the Bundesliga side regarding Samardzic.

Alongside Juve, Barcelona are also reportedly interested in the player who can be fielded as a trequartista or right-winger.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Inter and Juventus interested in Mauricio Pochettino

July 17, 2020

Ravenelli: ‘The Juventus midfield is flat’

July 17, 2020

Andrea Pirlo set for Juventus U23

July 16, 2020