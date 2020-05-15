Juventus make contact for Todibo

Juventus have made contact with the entourage of Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri are in talks with Barcelona over a number of player exchanges, including Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

Goal Italia correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that there have been new contacts with the entourage of the French centre-back, currently on loan at Schalke.

The Bundesliga club retain an option to buy Todibo for €25 million, however Juve could be looking to make a direct player exchange with Barca with Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio reportedly of interest to the Catalans.