All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus make contact for Todibo

May 15, 2020

Juventus have made contact with the entourage of Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri are in talks with Barcelona over a number of player exchanges, including Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

Goal Italia correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that there have been new contacts with the entourage of the French centre-back, currently on loan at Schalke.

The Bundesliga club retain an option to buy Todibo for €25 million, however Juve could be looking to make a direct player exchange with Barca with Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio reportedly of interest to the Catalans.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Chiellini: ‘Ramos the best defender in the world’

May 16, 2020

Adrien Rabiot wants Everton move

May 16, 2020

Juventus make Sandro Tonali offer

May 15, 2020