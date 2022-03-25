Juventus make contact over midfielder’s potential signature

Juventus are claimed to have made contact with Mino Raiola in order to discuss the future of Paul Pogba, with the Man United star set to quit the club on a free transfer.

The Old Lady may feel a sense of de ja vu at the thought of landing the France international, who joined from the same club on a free back when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Old Trafford.

We could well be set to land him once again without any hassle of negotiating with his side, with him seemingly putting the nail in the coffin when speaking to reporters whilst on international break, admitting that his time back in Manchester had not been a success.

BlackWhiteReadAllOver cites Sky Sports in claiming that we had already made contact over a deal to sign the Frenchman once again.

I would love to see him back in our famous Black & White, and am sure he would take no time to return to form in a city where he knows he is loved, and he should bring balance to our midfield, with a distinct lack of creativity being shown by our current options of late, with our attack largely relying on their own brilliance.

Would Pogba be keen to leave England and return to where he enjoyed so much success previously?

Patrick