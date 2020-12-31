Juventus make contact with Manchester United over January transfer

Juventus isn’t joking about their bid to sign Paul Pogba and the Bianconeri have shown that by initiating contact with Manchester United.

Calciomercato says that they have already opened up lines of communication with United over his transfer.

Mino Raiola has a good relationship with Juve, and they have used him to tell the Red Devils that they want the midfielder.

Their initial plan is to take him on loan for the rest of the season and complete the signing when this campaign ends.

The report says that this is the first step towards bringing the Frenchman to Turin again, and they are waiting for a response from the Red Devils.

United know that they will not be able to renew his contract, but they will also not want him to leave them midway through this season.

Pogba has been criticized heavily for much of the last four years that he has spent at Old Trafford, and he is now in need of a new home, where he would be more appreciated.

United reached the semifinal of two competitions last season and they are currently within touching distance of Liverpool in the Premier League. They will want him to finish the season with them before considering his sale.