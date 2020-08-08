Juventus make contact with Pochettino?

Sportitalia report that Juventus have already made contact with Mauricio Pochettino with a view to replacing Maurizio Sarri this summer.

The disappointment over the Bianconeri’s elimination from the Champions League yet again has forced the management into a rethink about the man on the bench.

Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedullà claims that Juve are now actively looking for a new coach to replace Sarri with Pochettino the clear favourite.

According to Pedullà, Juve have already been in contact with the former Spurts coach to see if he is prepared to take over in Turin, should they fire Sarri.

Pedullà also reports that President Andrea Agnelli is most keen on Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, however he is unlikely to leave, having only recently returned to Madrid.

Pochettino has been without a club since last year, however he has ties to Turin and said it would be a ‘dream’ to coach Juventus one day.