Juventus make contact with target after injury to Dybala

The injury to Paulo Dybala in last night’s game against Sassuolo might force Juventus to return to the transfer market, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri are already thinking about adding another striker to their team in this transfer window.

They have relied on Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo for much of their goals, with Dybala failing to hit top form in the first half of the season.

The Argentinean has returned for the new year in better shape and has given the club hope that he can take some of the goals burden.

However, he just suffered an injury and he is set to be on the sidelines for a few weeks.

If he is out longer than a few short weeks then the Bianconeri will need to find a replacement and it seems that they have identified one already.

They have been linked with a move for Gianluca Scamacca for some time now, and the report says that they have opened talks with Sassuolo over signing him.

The young striker is currently on loan at Genoa and has impressed in the league this season.

The Bianconeri know he is one to watch, but the current situation has seen them speed up their efforts to sign him.

It says that Juventus will look for a similar loan-to-buy agreement that they currently have in place for Morata.