Juventus make decision on Milik’s transfer

Fabio Paratici will meet with the representatives of Arkadiusz Milik next week as they look to sign him on a free transfer.

The Poland striker has emerged as one of the best soon to be free agents in the summer, as Napoli continues to insist on a huge transfer fee if he leaves this month.

Juventus have been looking to sign him since the last transfer window, but Napoli has continued to demand too much money.

Despite having just 6 months left on his current deal, they are still demanding €15-18m for his signature.

Juve will not pay that sort of money, especially when they can reach a pre-contract agreement with him to join them in the summer.

Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says that Fabrizio De Vecchi, who is a member of Milik’s entourage, will have a meeting with Paratici next week.

Juventus remains open to signing him in this transfer window, but they will only do that if Napoli lowers their asking price.

Milik hasn’t played football this season and with the Euros coming up this year, he would want to leave the club so that he can play some games before the end of the season.