Juventus make decision on whether to sign Arsenal outcast

Juventus have mastered the art of landing the best free agents in the transfer market whenever they are available for transfer.

Next summer offers them the chance to do that again and one of the players that will be available for a Bosman move is Mesut Ozil.

The Arsenal man has been axed from the Gunners’ first-team this season after he failed to leave the club in the summer.

He wants to see out his deal with them and he remains a player that can play at the top level for a few more years.

He has been offered to Juventus on several occasions before now and Ilbianconero claims that the Bianconeri is still one of the teams that he is considering joining when he runs down his Arsenal contract.

However, the report also adds that Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Paratici have sat down to discuss their transfer moves when the market reopens.

It says that they will not move for Ozil because they have decided that the club doesn’t need any more attacking midfielders at the moment.

Juve has some of the best midfielders in Italy at the moment and not all of them have hit top form under Pirlo yet, it seems the club is banking on them.