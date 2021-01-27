Juventus make €22m offer for Genoa’s loanee

Gianluca Scamacca is edging closer to a move to Juventus after reports claim that the Bianconeri made a €22m offer for his signature.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo, and he has caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says that with just a few days left for the transfer window to close, the Bianconeri are looking for a way to complete the transfer.

Sassuolo had wanted €25m for his signature, but Juventus isn’t ready to offer them that much and they are pushing for them to accept their offer and get the deal sorted soon.

After relying on Alvaro Morata for the goals in the first half of this campaign, Juventus decided that they needed to land another attacker for the second half of the season.

They have been linked with a move for the likes of Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik, but it seems that they have settled for Scamacca.

The striker has scored twice in 13 league games and has another 2 goals in one Coppa Italia appearance this season.

While he doesn’t have the best of goal scoring record, the Bianconeri believe that he would be the perfect understudy for Morata.