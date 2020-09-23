Juventus make €50M coveted winger priority signing

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has supposedly made Federico Chiesa his priority signing, but he will reportedly cost no less than €50 Million.

The new boss has not been shy to call for changes to his squad, which has even seen the likes of Gonzalo Higuain bought out from his deal, and similar talks are ongoing for Sami Khedira to leave in the same way.

Douglas Costa is the latest player to be told he is not in the manager’s plans according to TuttoSport, and is tipped to join Wolves this window, and the man who he wants to replace him is Chiesa.

The 22 year-old has been growing into a top player in recent seasons, and enjoyed his best return last term where he scored 10 goals, and picked up nine assists in his 34 Serie A outings.

Fichajes claims the winger will cost no less than €50 Million.

Juventus had no issues in their opening game with Cristiano Ronaldo and wonderkid Kulusevski starting as a pairing up front as they fired themselves to a 3-0 win over Sampdoria, but their bench only left youngster Giacomo Vrioni and winger Douglas Costa as options, and as previously stated, the latter is expected to depart.

It would be interesting to see if a formation change would come with the arrival of Chiesa in order to accommodate the forward with both Kulusevski and CR7, with the possibility of all three an exciting prospect.

Would Juve need further additions should both transfers of Douglas and Chiesa come through? Could Pirlo have plans to change the formation as time goes on?

Patrick