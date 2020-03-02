Juventus make €86m capital gains in 2019/20

Juventus earned a total of €85.46 million in capital gains during the summer and winter transfer windows of 2019-20.

A report from the website Calcio e finanza breaks down the biannual financial report that was released on 31 December 2019 by the club, highlighting the gains made.

According to the report, the summer session of the 2019-2020 transfer market, the club chaired by Andrea Agnelli realized capital gains related to the sale of players for €61.94 million.

These gains are primarily attributed to the sales of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City, resulting in a capital gain of €30.44 million, and Moise Kean to Everton, a capital gain of €27.07 million (see the following table for details).

To the capital gains realized in the first phase of the 2019-2020 transfer campaign, another €2.3 million euros are added, already included in the revenues of the first half of the year for players transferred on loan to other clubs and bonuses/bonuses for players sold outright in other market sessions.

The outgoing transactions completed by Juventus in the second phase of the 2019-2020 transfer campaign, which took place from 3 January to 31 January 2020, instead generated capital gains of €23.5 million.



This figure, as shown in the table taken from Juventus’ half-year financial report at 31 December 2019, does not take into account the write-down of €4.26 million made at the same time as the sale of Mario Mandzukic to Al Duhail.

On the other hand, as regards the temporary transfers, the only operation formalized by Juventus in the January transfer market concerns the transfer of Matheus Pereira (until December on loan to Dijon) to Barcelona.

Transactions involving a redemption obligation of €8 million and which therefore upon the transformation of the transfer from temporary to definitive will generate a capital gain on Juve’s accounts (at 30 June 2020 the carrying value of Matheus Pereira will drop to €1.175 million) .

In the 2018-2019 financial year, where Juventus closed with a net loss of €39.89 million, the outright transfers (including the formalized transactions in June 2019) resulted in net gains of €126.7 million while the sales recorded net income of €25.1 million.

[The above article is reproduced from Calcio e Finanza]