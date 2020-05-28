Juventus make Emerson Palmieri offer

Juventus have begun talks with Chelsea over a possible deal for Brazilian fullback Emerson Palmieri.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new left-back either as cover or as a replacement for Alex Sandro, while Luca Pellegrini may spend another season on loan before returning to Turin.

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti spoke to Juve website Juventibus and revealed that Juve have begun talks with Chelsea this week over potential sales.

Among those discussed with Emerson, with Juve offering Mattia De Sciglio in exchange, a deal the Blues are not interested in, however talks are expected to continue.