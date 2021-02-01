Juventus make final day Edin Dzeko decision

Edin Dzeko is either heading to Inter Milan or working on his relationship with Paulo Fonseca, as Juventus have abandoned their pursuit for his signature.

This is what Ilbianconero is reporting as we enter the last few hours of the transfer window.

The Bosnian attacker has fallen out with Fonseca and he is now better off looking for a new home.

He is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan who is hoping to swap him for Alexis Sanchez.

That proposal has suffered some setbacks recently, and it seems that the move will not happen.

With a few hours to the end of the transfer window, the report says Juventus have moved on from signing him.

The Bianconeri still want a new striker, but they have turned their attention from Dzeko towards Gianluca Scamacca. Alvaro Morata has been in fine form when trusted to score the goals for the team.

But that reliance on him alone as a centre-forward means that he is one injury away from the club relying on just Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the Bianconeri cannot land a new striker in this transfer window, the likes of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa will have to step up to help the team.