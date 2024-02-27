Juventus are reportedly working on opening a dialogue with Monza for their goalkeeper Michele De Gregorio.

The 26-year-old was one of the best Serie A revelations last season.

This term, he continues to deliver the goods, and has been outstanding as of late, collecting four clean sheets in his last five outings.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have made first contact with the goalkeeper’s agent, who assured them that a return to Inter isn’t on the cards.

The Italian started his career with the Nerazzurri, but has been guarding Monza’s goal since 2020.

The source claims that Juventus will be looking to lower the asking price by offering the Biancorossi players in exchange.

As the report notes, Monza had inquired about Moise Kean and Samuel Iling-Junior in January. Therefore, the discussion could reopen on this front.

Moreover, Juventus midfield backups Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia could also be included in the package.

However, it remains to be seen how Di Gregorio would fit within the current Juventus ranks.

For instance, Wojciech Szczesny has a contract until 2025 and doesn’t seem to be planning on vacating his post in the summer.

Therefore, the source believes that the Bianconeri could decide to bring in the Monza man to serve as an understudy for the Poland international next season before taking the torch once the latter leaves in 2025.

This was a strategy that Juventus adopted in 2017/18 after signing Szczesny who eventually inherited the Number One spot when Gianluigi Buffon left.

But in this case, Mattia Perin would have to leave in the summer, as he’s certainly too good to be reduced to a third-choice goalkeeper.