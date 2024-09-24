Juventus have reportedly made the first concrete move in their attempts to secure an agreement with Lille striker Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the deadliest bombers in Ligue 1 since his arrival in France back in 2020.

However, his time at Stade Pierre-Mauroy is apparently coming to an end in June when his contract with the club expires.

The Canadian has refused all renewal offers, as he seems intent on pursuing bigger career objectives.

This situation has alerted several top clubs around Europe, including Juventus who might need a new striker with Dusan Vlahovic failing to deliver on a consistent basis.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via JuventusNews24, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already made contact first with the player’s entourage.

The Bianconeri would like to place themselves ahead of the competition from the very start, as they reportedly consider David one of their main objectives for next season.

This season, the striker has thus far scored four goals and provided his teammates with two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

David is also the joint all-time goalscorer for the Canadian national team. He has already bagged 29 international goals in 56 senior caps.

The Brooklyn native has often been deployed as a centre-forward, but he can also feature as a second striker or an attacking midfielder when required.