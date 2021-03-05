Juventus make former AC Milan man a transfer priority

Juventus has made Manuel Locatelli a transfer priority in the summer as they continue their rebuild under Andrea Pirlo.

The midfielder has developed well since he left Milan for Sassuolo and he looks set to make the step up to a top team.

Juve has been studying him for a long time now and the Bianconeri are keen to ensure that they are the next team that he joins.

At 23, he is one of the best midfielders in Italy and that explains why he is already a full international for the Italian national team.

He has a big future ahead of him and Todofichajes says Juventus wants him to become a key member of their team heading into the future.

Several Italian and top European teams have been linked with a move for him, but Juve is prepared to make the first move with the report claiming that they have already established contacts with his present team.

Sassuolo knows that he would become bigger than them as a team and they are prepared to listen to offers for his signature.

They have set his asking price at 50m euros, a fee that Juve will struggle to pay.

But the Bianconeri can negotiate a better deal for themselves if the player chooses them.