Juventus make Italy international their priority attacking signing

Juventus has made Nicolo Zaniolo their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri will bolster their attack in the summer, with Paulo Dybala now certain to leave them when the transfer window reopens.

They could also lose Alvaro Morata, who is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Now is the time to plan for the future and the report maintains that the Bianconeri are already looking to add Zaniolo to their squad.

They believe the Italy international will be a great player to start alongside, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, in their attack.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the leading Italian attackers at the moment and he will almost certainly leave AS Roma for a bigger club soon.

It would make little sense if we don’t sign him and he joins another Serie A side, where he thrives.

Even if we keep Morata, we can still add Zaniolo to the group because they don’t play in the same position.

We also need a big squad with many quality players if we are serious about winning trophies next season.

But Zaniolo will not come cheap if he wants to leave Roma this year, so we need to get prepared to pay top dollar to land him.